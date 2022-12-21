BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire that sparked Monday in Sunshine Canyon reached 100% containment on Wednesday.

Fire officials had raised concerns that a red flag warning could elevate fire activity. High wind gusts arrived on Wednesday, but snow and an extreme temperature drop moved in late Wednesday afternoon, decreasing the threat.

The fire was 65% contained on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. But it was reported to be 100% contained by about 5 p.m., according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

The fire was estimated to be about 19 acres in size. It began as a structure fire Monday on Sunshine Canyon Drive, leading to evacuations, destroying a home and damaging another.