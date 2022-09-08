LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Poudre Fire is currently battling a wildfire southeast of County Road 66 and County Road 21.

According to Poudre Fire, a wildland fire is burning northeast of Ted’s Place, a landmark gas station, in Larimer County. Crews are calling the fire the County Road 21 Fire.

The fire burning north of Fort Collins is being fought by Poudre Fire, Wellington Fire and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

A map of the mandatory evacuations

Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for the area east of Highway 287 south to Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21 and west to Highway 287. Any residents living in that area should evacuate immediately.

A wildfire north of Fort Collins has prompted evacuations.

A wildfire north of Fort Collins has prompted evacuations. (Credit: Poudre Fire)

A wildfire north of Fort Collins has prompted evacuations. (Credit: Poudre Fire)

A wildfire north of Fort Collins has prompted evacuations. (Credit: Poudre Fire)

This is breaking news, FOX31 will update this story as more information becomes available.