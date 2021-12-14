Wind warning after wildfire gets dangerously close to home in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Fire officials are warning Coloradans to mitigate around homes after a wildfire broke out in high winds in Douglas County Tuesday.

Around 10:30 a.m., flames erupted along Highway 85 sending firefighters to the Chatfield Estates neighborhood. Officials named the wildfire Chatridge3Fire and said it burned around 30 acres before crews reached 100% containment.

Neighbors in the Chatfield Estates community were put on pre-evacuation notice. Officials with South Metro Fire said flames got dangerously close to one home.

“We have plenty of fuel, you throw in a little bit of wind you have a small wildfire,” South Metro Fire Rescue public information officer Einar Jensen said. “You throw big wind like we have today and possibly tomorrow, especially coming from the south, southwest directions, and we are expecting big wildfire conditions.”

With stronger winds anticipated on Wednesday, Jensen suggests businesses and homeowners get their properties ready for code red conditions.

“We should take a few hours to clean out our gutters, take out the dead leaves the dead needles, we can do that around our deckings and our exteriors as well,” Jensen said.

Jensen suggests heading to your county website to sign up for Code Red Alerts. In Douglas County, you can sign up for those alerts on their website.