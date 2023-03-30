PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Evacuations have been ordered for a wildfire in Park and Teller counties.

The grass fire was burning more than 70 acres around 4:45 p.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service. Structures were threatened.

High winds meant air resources could not fly to help with the fire response.

Evacuations in Park County

In Park County, evacuation orders were issued for:

the 1-mile area of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane

An emergency shelter was opened at the Lake George Community Center located at 39141 U.S. 24, Lake George.

For large animals and livestock, a shelter was opened at the Lake George Fairgrounds located at 37371 U.S. 24 in Lake George.

Residents were advised to call the evacuation line at 719-836-4200 for updates.

Evacuations in Teller County

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said evacuation orders were issued for:

Wilson Lakes

Forest Glenn

County Road 46 to Wilson Drive.

The closest major intersection is County Road 46 and Blue Mountain Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Pre-evacuation orders were also issued for La Montana Mesa and Las Brisas.