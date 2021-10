GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a wildfire that started Monday morning on South Table Mountain is now under control.

The fire started around 3 a.m. across from the CoorsTek plant.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, which burned approximately three acres by 5 a.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was fully contained by 6:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.