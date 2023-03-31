JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A brush fire has sparked off Interstate 70 in Jefferson County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pre-evacuations have been issued for the Morrison area that lies east of Highway 8 south to U.S. 285.

The sheriff’s office said the fire is burning along the hogback south of I-70 and that smoke is visible in the area of I-70 and C-470. Highway 93 is closed from I-70 to Morrison. As of 3:30 p.m. it was estimated to be 10 acres in size.

A fire on the hogback in Jefferson County near Alameda & C470. (Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

West Metro Fire Rescue is on the scene working on the fire and has requested assistance from other departments.

The Front Range is under red flag warnings due to high winds and low humidity. Winds have been so strong that semitrucks have been blown off highways and caused crashes.

FOX31 has a crew heading to the area to gather more information.

This is a breaking story and updates will be added as they are received.