FORT LYONS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife report a wildfire burning on the 19,471-acre John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area near Fort Lyons has been 80% contained.

The area was evacuated and the fire was burning in an inaccessible area at the Arkansas River bottoms, CPW says. The Las Animas Fire Department and 10 other departments are fighting the blaze. Heavy winds have helped the blaze spread.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided.