BELLVUE, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire spanned dozens of acres in northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

The Stove Prairie Fire was burning grass in the Cache la Poudre Wilderness, according to the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service.

No structures were threatened as of around 2:45 p.m. The fire was estimated to be about 34 acres.

The fire marked yet another after days of whipping winds in Colorado, including hurricane-force winds on Friday, which led to fires across the Front Range.

The Pinpoint Weather team said gusts continued to hit northern Colorado on Saturday and were expected to pick up at night, with more windy weather in the forecast ahead.

The National Weather Service had issued a hazardous weather outlook for northeast Colorado and into the Front Range mountains, with a red flag warning also in effect for South Park, the Palmer Divide and adjacent plains south and east.

“Wind gusts up to 25 to 35 mph will coincide with minimum humidity of 10 to 20%, creating critical fire weather conditions,” the NWS said.