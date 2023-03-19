LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire sparked in Poudre Canyon on Sunday and several crews are working to contain what has been named the Arrowhead Fire.

Highway 14 in Poudre Canyon from Arrowhead Lodge east to Riverside Drive, including residences on Riverside Drive, is under a voluntary evacuation, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Canyon Lakes Ranger RD said in a tweet that the fire is burning approximately 7 to 8 acres as of 2:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, northeast and north-central Colorado, which includes Larimer County, are under a hazardous weather outlook.

“Over the mountains and higher Foothills, a few wind gusts up to 60 mph may occur through the early afternoon,” the NWS site said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Red Cross evacuation site has been set up at CLP Middle School located at 3515 CR54G in Laporte.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as they are received.