CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire is spreading quickly in the south-central part of the state near the border of New Mexico.

Saturday afternoon, Highway 17 was closed between County Road F (9 miles south of the Antonito area) and County Road 731A (near Cumbres Pass) from Mile Point 28 to Mile Point 17 due to fire activity.

The Menkhaven Fire is burning near Horca northwest of Fox Creek. At 6 p.m. it was reported at approximately 20 acres.

Just after 6 p.m. all residents north of Highway 17 from Fox Creek to Horca were ordered to evacuate to the Parish Hall in Antonito.