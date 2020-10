EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (Oct. 11, 4:27 p.m.): According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, CO 115 NB/SB is completely closed between US 50 and Rock Creek Canyon Rd.

Immediate mandatory evacuations have been issued for the area west of Fountain around MM33 on Highway 115 due to a rapidly burning wildfire.

Hwy 115/ Turkey Creek to Hwy 115/ Little Turkey Creek is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of mm33 on Hwy 115. Evacuate the area immediately. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. #wildlandfire pic.twitter.com/1JuACH4sfw — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 11, 2020

The stretch of Hwy 115 from South Academy in Colorado Springs to Penrose, approximately 30 miles, has been shut down.

ALERT: Highway 115 is closed from South Academy in Colorado Springs to Penrose due to a rapidly growing wildfire in El Paso County. Detour to I25 in Pueblo — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) October 11, 2020