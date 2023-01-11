ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The moment the driver of a red Toyota Supra lost control and crashed along Santa Fe Drive Monday was captured on video.

The driver was heading northbound on Santa Fe near Union Avenue when they lost control. The car flipped several times before coming to a stop on empty train tracks.

According to the Englewood Police Department, the driver was not injured, and it was not their vehicle.

A nearby mechanic shop would not confirm if it was one of their employees driving but said they will have a comment in the coming days.

If it was an employee driving, AAA said the mechanic shop’s insurance should cover the costs, but there are exceptions.

“If this was unauthorized use of the vehicle by an employee, the mechanic’s insurer might attempt to claw back some of that money from the employee,” Skyler McKinley with AAA Colorado said.

According to the police report, the owner of the vehicle valued it at $300,000.

The driver is facing charges of reckless driving and speeding.