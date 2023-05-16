DENVER (KDVR) — A travel guide named The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado, as the number one best thing to do in the U.S. this summer.
Travel Lemming compiled a bucket list of the best 150 things to do this summer in the U.S., and the wildlife refuge just 40 miles northeast of Denver was at the top of the list.
Wild animals are rescued from inhumane captivity and brought to the sanctuary, where they can roam and play with the other animals.
Some of the rescued animals include lions from Ukraine and tigers once owned by Joe Exotic of “Tiger King.”
People travel on an elevated walkway through their visit, which the sanctuary says allows them to see the animals behave in a more natural way compared to a zoo where the predators are at eye-level with visitors.
The walkway is one and a half miles of sights to see while you walk, it broke the Guinness World record for the longest footbridge in 2016.
If you visit, you can see lions, tigers, bears, wolves, jaguars, mountain lions, leopards, coyotes, foxes, bobcats, ostriches and emus, alpacas, camels, horses and even a raccoon.
A few other attractions in Colorado made the list. At No. 17 was Azura Cellars and Gallery, where wine tasters can try a variety of wines while taking in the scenery of the surrounding mountains.
The mountains and hikes of the Centennial State were not overlooked. The hike to Saint Mary’s Glacier was No. 82 on the list, and the Alpine Coaster in Breckenridge was No. 98.
The quiet mountain life was appreciated too, with Cottonwood Hot Springs at No 122 on the list before finally the Denver food scene was recognized with the Cherry Cricket coming in at No. 138.
The travel guide suggested that Cherry Cricket has the best burger in not only the state but the whole country, and recommends washing it down with a locally brewed beer.
KDVR.com readers had a different opinion in a recent poll when they voted Bud’s Cafe & Bar in Sedalia as the best burger in the state.