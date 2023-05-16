DENVER (KDVR) — A travel guide named The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado, as the number one best thing to do in the U.S. this summer.

Travel Lemming compiled a bucket list of the best 150 things to do this summer in the U.S., and the wildlife refuge just 40 miles northeast of Denver was at the top of the list.

KEENESBURG, CO – APRIL 05: One of the 39 tigers rescued in 2017 from Joe Exotic’s G.W. Exotic Animal Park walks around its enclosure at the Wild Animal Sanctuary on April 5, 2020 in Keenesburg, Colorado. Exotic, star of the wildly successful Netflix docu-series Tiger King, is currently in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and surrendered some of his animals to the Wild Animal Sanctuary. The Sanctuary cares for some 550 animals on two expansive reserves in Colorado. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

A grizzly bear sits in an open field at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Weld County, Colorado on March 23, 2023. (KDVR)

KEENESBURG, CO – OCTOBER 20: Tigers pace through enclosures at The Wild Animal Sanctuary on October 20, 2011 in Keenesburg, Colorado. The non-profit sanctuary is a 720 acre refuge for large carnivores that have been confiscated from illegal or abusive situations and is currently home to over 290 lions, tigers, bears, wolves and other animals. It is the oldest and largest carnivore sanctuary in the United States, having been in operation since 1980. On Tuesday the owner of a private 73 acre animal reserve in Zanesville, Ohio set loose 56 animals, mostly large carnivores, before shooting himself. Of the animals that fled, 49 were hunted down and killed by sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

KEENESBURG, CO – OCTOBER 20: A lion lies in a free roaming habitat as visitors watch from an elevated walkway at The Wild Animal Sanctuary on October 20, 2011 in Keenesburg, Colorado. The non-profit sanctuary is a 720 acre refuge for large carnivores that have been confiscated from illegal or abusive situations and is currently home to over 290 lions, tigers, bears, wolves and other animals. It is the oldest and largest carnivore sanctuary in the United States, having been in operation since 1980. On Tuesday the owner of a private 73 acre animal reserve in Zanesville, Ohio set loose 56 animals, mostly large carnivores, before shooting himself. Of the animals that fled, 49 were hunted down and killed by sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

KEENESBURG, CO – OCTOBER 20: Rescued brown and black bears feed at The Wild Animal Sanctuary on October 20, 2011 in Keenesburg, Colorado. The non-profit sanctuary is a 720 acre refuge for large carnivores that have been confiscated from illegal or abusive situations and is currently home to over 290 lions, tigers, bears, wolves and other animals. Opened in 1980, it is the oldest and largest carnivore sanctuary in the United States. Animals at the refuge require a total of some 19,000 pounds of food per week, a ton of that for the bears alone. On Tuesday the owner of a private 73 acre animal reserve in Zanesville, Ohio set loose 56 animals, mostly large carnivores, before shooting himself. Of the animals that fled, 49 were hunted down and killed by sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Wild animals are rescued from inhumane captivity and brought to the sanctuary, where they can roam and play with the other animals.

Some of the rescued animals include lions from Ukraine and tigers once owned by Joe Exotic of “Tiger King.”

People travel on an elevated walkway through their visit, which the sanctuary says allows them to see the animals behave in a more natural way compared to a zoo where the predators are at eye-level with visitors.

The walkway is one and a half miles of sights to see while you walk, it broke the Guinness World record for the longest footbridge in 2016.

If you visit, you can see lions, tigers, bears, wolves, jaguars, mountain lions, leopards, coyotes, foxes, bobcats, ostriches and emus, alpacas, camels, horses and even a raccoon.

A few other attractions in Colorado made the list. At No. 17 was Azura Cellars and Gallery, where wine tasters can try a variety of wines while taking in the scenery of the surrounding mountains.

The mountains and hikes of the Centennial State were not overlooked. The hike to Saint Mary’s Glacier was No. 82 on the list, and the Alpine Coaster in Breckenridge was No. 98.

The quiet mountain life was appreciated too, with Cottonwood Hot Springs at No 122 on the list before finally the Denver food scene was recognized with the Cherry Cricket coming in at No. 138.

The travel guide suggested that Cherry Cricket has the best burger in not only the state but the whole country, and recommends washing it down with a locally brewed beer.

KDVR.com readers had a different opinion in a recent poll when they voted Bud’s Cafe & Bar in Sedalia as the best burger in the state.