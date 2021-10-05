Wife of deadly Lakewood crash victim testifies in emotional day of semitruck driver trial

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The wife of a victim killed in a 2019 fiery crash that was allegedly caused by the neglect of the driver of an 18-wheeler testified on Tuesday.

Doyle Harrison of Hudson was a longtime graphic designer for Jefferson County. He had just left the Jefferson County Administration Building when he was killed in an explosive crash.

Doyle was one of four victims who died after an out of control 18-wheeler crashed into stalled traffic in April 2019 on Interstate 70 in Lakewood.

The driver of the 18-wheeler Rogel Aguilera Mederos is charged with vehicular homicide.

Harrison’s wife story led a judge to ask for a brief pause in the trial. The 61-year-old man was described as a loving, strong, very talented.

His wife of 26 years said he was a man who could do many things. She described old family photos, and showed pictures of her husband on a tractor in the snow.

There was crying in the courtroom, that prompted the judge to pause the proceeding for a moment.

Harrison was working in the very same building where the trial is now being held.

“He was coming home from work. He had left this building and was stuck in traffic. He was going to King Soopers to get some groceries,” Kathleen Harrison said.

Another witness who is a truck driver, Ramon Hernandez Chacon, tried to help that day.

“I saw something like flames and I tried to grab my fire extinguisher try and put out the fire,” Hernandez Chacon said through an interpreter.

He was asked questions about how drivers are taught to stop trucks in case of emergencies.

That driver said even though he speaks mostly Spanish, his license requires him to be able to read highway signs.

The trial is expected to last another two weeks.