DENVER (KDVR) — As crisis management experts prepare for the national launch of the streamlined National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988 on Saturday, there are things you need to know about how the program will initially be set up before dialing.

According to Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners CEO Bev Marquez, who’s been recruiting to double the staff at the non-profit for the expected demand with the new launch, the area code on a cell phone will dictate which state call center will be on the other end of 988.

“The biggest difference is that Colorado Crisis Services is guaranteed to be a local response,” Marquez said. “You will get a call center in Colorado, you will get Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners who is the partner for that, we will be knowledgeable about local resources, we can dispatch local mobile crisis units.”

Marquez said there is interest in building out the 988 system to have your calls stay local, but it is too early in the process to get that established on day one.

“You will get good care in that way as well, it just won’t be guaranteed to be local care,” Marquez said.

Marquez said if you are in need of resources and with 988 call-takers in another state, they should patch you through with a specialist in Colorado to connect you with local resources.

Coloradans in a crisis should save the local lifeline phone number, 844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255 as a backup, or call directly if you’re looking for local resources.