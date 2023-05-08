DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings in honor and remembrance of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas where eight people were killed at an outlet mall.

A gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and started shooting people at the Dallas-area outlet mall Saturday, killing eight and wounding seven others — three critically — before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.

Polis is lowering flags as proclaimed by President Joe Biden.

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 11, 2023. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this seventh day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh. As written in the proclamation by President Biden

Allen, Texas is about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas and has roughly 105,000 residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.