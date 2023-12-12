DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is warning consumers about lead-contaminated apple puree pouches that are being recalled by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Check your pantry!” Polis posted on X. “If you have WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand apple cinnamon pouches, throw them out. They may have elevated lead levels. If your children have eaten these products, talk to your doctor about blood lead testing.”

As of Dec. 5, the FDA has received 64 reports of adverse events, all involving children under 6. The FDA included reports of individuals with blood lead levels at or above 3.5 micrograms of lead per deciliter of whole blood within three months of consuming the recalled product. This is the level at which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends clinical monitoring of a child.

The pouches were marketed to parents and children under three brands: WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches. They were sold by national grocery chains, including Dollar Tree, and online retailers such as Amazon.

Currently, there are no reported adverse illness events related to the pouches in Colorado, according to the FDA. However, the Douglas County Health Department noted two potential cases were reported in the state.

Douglas County Health warned consumers to throw away the products if they are in their pantries.

“The Douglas County Health Department has visited retailers within the County to ensure products are no longer stocked but urges you to check your pantry,” the department stated in a release.

Children who have eaten the products recently should get a blood lead test, the county health department said.

“Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms,” the department warned. “Parents and caretakers should consult a healthcare provider if they suspect a child may have been exposed to lead.”

Short-term lead exposure could result in symptoms like headaches, abdominal pain/colic, vomiting and anemia, according to the CDC.

Long-term exposure could lead to issues like brain and nervous system damage, learning and behavior problems, lower IQ and slowed growth and development.