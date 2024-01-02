DENVER (KDVR) — The new year usually marks the end of the holidays, but don’t take down your Christmas lights just yet.

It’s acceptable and actually encouraged to leave your lights up through January if you live in Colorado. It’s one of the state’s long-standing traditions.

People living in Colorado will leave their lights up through January because of the National Western Stock Show, the state’s largest Western trade show.

The historic stock show has been parading down the streets of Denver since 1906, but the tradition of keeping Christmas lights up can be traced back as far as the 1920s when some of the first lights were hung outside the state Capitol building and the Denver City and County buildings, according to the NWSS.

While some of the details were lost in time, the NWSS references an archived newspaper article from 1955 that encouraged locals to keep their lights up to welcome visitors.

So as the tradition goes, leave your lights up until the end of the stock show to encourage more attendees and welcome visitors from all over.

It’s a tradition all across Colorado, even if you don’t live in Denver.

The Castle Rock Star remains lit from Thanksgiving through the end of the stock show every year.

So, if you’re strict on when you put up and take down holiday lights, your rules are going to have to change in Colorado. Keep your lights up until the end of the stock show, which concludes on Jan. 21.