DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people to keep their pumpkins out of reach of wildlife this Halloween.

Though pumpkins may seem like a harmless snack for animals, feeding wildlife in Colorado is illegal, and for a very good reason.

Pumpkins can attract deer, which in turn attract mountain lions and bears, especially before they settle down for hibernation. Another concern is that other animals like raccoons can feed on pumpkins, spreading distemper and other diseases that can be passed on to deer and other wildlife.

“We do see pumpkins tossed out in the forest. Please don’t do that,” said CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Steve McClung. “It can be viewed as baiting.”

Several communities in the state have resources for disposing pumpkins. These pumpkins can even go to local farmers and ranchers to be used as feed for livestock. A quick search for pumpkin disposal in your area can reveal good results.