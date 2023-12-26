DENVER (KDVR) — Snow or rain may not stop mail carriers from delivering your extremely important weekly ads or dreaded bills, but if snow and ice create unsafe conditions — it just might.

If you wake up to a large amount of snow on your doorstep, you might want to make it a priority to clear a path to your mailbox, at least if you want your mail to be delivered.

The reason is simple: You may not get your mail if you fail to clear your mailbox or, if you have a wall-mounted mailbox, the path to it is blocked by snow or ice, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

This is specifically because mail carriers are not required to deliver to a mailbox to places with safety issues such as icy steps, snowy paths or icy overhangs.

Additionally, any slips, trips or falls that result in injury to a mail carrier — or any visitor — could result in expensive liability for a homeowner, USPS said.

If snow does stop your mail service, it is on you as the customer to contact your local postal office to work out ways to fix the hazard. The mail that was held can also be picked up at your local postal office.