DENVER (KDVR) — If you notice clouds of smoke near the Denver International Airport over the next few days, don’t worry, it’s not an emergency.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal said that as long as weather permits, there will be prescribed burning at the wildlife refuge.

It will happen daily through Monday, Nov. 20 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Burns were scheduled to begin Wednesday, but U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which runs the arsenal, said smoke dispersal would be tricky so it began Thursday at 10 a.m.

Fish and Wildlife said smoke would be visible for several miles from the perimeter of the refuge, and people in the area may smell the smoke.