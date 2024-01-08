DENVER (KDVR) — Are you seeing smoke near Boulder?

The University of Colorado Boulder Police said people living near Boulder might see smoke beginning as soon as Monday, Jan. 8.

The U.S. Forest Service Boulder Ranger District said fire managers are monitoring conditions to begin pile burning in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, and smoke may be visible during operations.

Burning will take place in the following locations:

Forsythe Area: Two miles southwest of Pinecliffe, east of South Beaver Road off Emory Road, La Chula Road, and Wedgewood Drive

Two miles southwest of Pinecliffe, east of South Beaver Road off Emory Road, La Chula Road, and Wedgewood Drive Forsythe Area: Two miles north of Rollinsville, just north of Shoshone Road

Two miles north of Rollinsville, just north of Shoshone Road Lump Gulch

Lump Gulch: South side of Gilpin Road, three miles south of Rollinsville on the west side of Highway 119

According to the U.S. Forest Service, pile burning is a kind of prescribed fire, in which firefighters pile and burn forest debris to reduce an area’s risk of wildfire.