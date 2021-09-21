Why will flags be at half-staff on Tuesday in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings Tuesday from sunrise to sunset.

The order is to honor South Metro Fire Rescue Firefighter Paramedic Anthony Palato, who passed away on Sept. 15 following a battle with occupational cancer.

South Metro Fire Rescue will hold a full honors, line of duty death memorial service, and fire apparatus procession for Firefighter Paramedic Palato on Tuesday.

The service begins at 11:00 a.m. at Denver First Church, 3800 E Hampden Avenue, Englewood, CO 80113.