DENVER (KDVR) — Beginning after the Thanksgiving holiday, all flags on public buildings will be lowered to half-staff.

The flags will be lowered in recognition of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday afternoon at age 96.

In honor of the first lady, President Joe Biden ordered flags to be lowered at all federal government buildings for five days.

Following his orders, Gov. Jared Polis announced all public building flags to be lowered on Saturday, Nov. 25 until sunset of Carter’s funeral which is on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The first lady was an advocate for mental health. During her time at the White House, she was an honorary chair of the newly established President’s Commission on Mental Health and spearheaded the passage of the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980.

One of her greatest accomplishments was the Carter Center, where she worked to destigmatize mental health.

“Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right,” Chip Carter, her son, said in a statement. “Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.