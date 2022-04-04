DENVER (KDVR) — If you see smoke or flames by Denver International Airport Monday, don’t be alarmed. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be conducting a prescribed burn in the area.

Smoke will be visible from Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge for several miles between 9 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. Monday night.

Wildlife Drive will remain open unless a temporary closure is needed due to smoke and visibility, fire officials said.

The visitor center at Rocky Mountain Arsenal will be closed on Monday.

The prescribed burn will do the following, according to USFWS:

Reinvigorate the growth of native prairie vegetation

Reduce accumulated litter

Manage efforts for weed control and improve habitat to sustain wildlife

If you see or smell smoke in the area, don’t call 911.