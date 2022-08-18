DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures have been hot and the monsoon has provided a lot of moisture over the last several weeks. So, how will the weather impact the colors on the trees this fall?

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said a robust monsoon season should keep Colorado’s fall color on a normal to slightly delayed schedule.

Peak color normally occurs during the last two weeks of September. The latest color normally occurs in the southern Mountains.

The color quality looks vibrant thanks to the monsoon moisture.

Tomer said there are always exceptions and pockets where the drought remains entrenched like the western San Juan Mountains and parts of the Western Slope.

What to expect

Timing: Normal to slightly delayed

Color quality: Vibrant

Normal peak color: The last two weeks of September

Popular places for leaf-peeping

Here are five popular places to see the leaves change in our state:

We will have a full fall color guide arriving in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

The first day of fall is on Sept. 22.

