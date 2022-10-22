GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Nestled 8,500 feet up in the mountains near the upper end of Clear Creek Valley was the center of the mining industry. It is now one of Colorado’s most visited towns by tourists. And you can hear why almost every day.

That is because of the 3.1-mile stretch of steel ribbon known as the Georgetown Loop.

“The original plan was to build a through route from Denver to Leadville. The idea of the loop was to limit the grade,” Phil Johnson, Georgetown Loop Railroad superintendent said.

Disassembled during World War II for raw materials, it was eventually rebuilt and restored.

“It was a historical project. A historical re-creation spearheaded by the Colorado Historical Society,” Johnson said.

Winding, twisting and climbing, the narrow gauge track is a tangible connection to a rich part of Colorado history.

“I think it’s important to keep history alive history alive and have people be aware of and have people be aware of what went on, what went on in years past,” Johnson said.

Day in, day out, through all the seasons and the years the Georgetown Loop lives on. As it should.