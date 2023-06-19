DENVER (KDVR) — Tick season has begun in Colorado and with all the wet weather, there could be an uptick.

With a possible increase in the spider-like creatures this year, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has a strange request. They want you to mail them your ticks.

CDPHE’s Colorado Citizen Scientist Tick Surveillance Project is asking the community to send them ticks so that they can better understand what types of ticks live in the state and where they are often located.

Once the tick is mailed, an entomologist will determine the species, but they will not be tested for diseases.

Those interested in sending a tick can fill out the submission form. The form asks questions about where the tick was found and whether it was on an animal or a human.

Once the form is filled out, the tick can be sent double-bagged in a zip-lock and mailed to the entomology lab.

CDPHE does say that it is not routine for the lab to follow up with submitters to discuss the tick, but you can ask for a follow-up on the form.

There are 27 tick species in Colorado that carry an array of diseases. However, Lyme disease is not one of them. CDPHE said the most common diseases are Colorado tick fever and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

How to remove a tick

Experts said the best way to remove a tick is to grab it with tweezers as close as possible to the skin and pull directly back. Twisting or crushing an attached tick could release its saliva back into the host’s body.

CDPHE has a tick bite assessment on its website that utilizes a bot to assist people in removing their ticks. It can also help determine if someone should seek medical help after they have been bitten.

Tick season generally runs until October when they go dormant for the cold winter months.