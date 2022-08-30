JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents in Jefferson County are debating whether a library should be built over a current section of a sledding park.

An informational, virtual meeting was held, Tuesday night to discuss the issue.

The current sledding park, which sits on the northwest corner of West Ken Caryl Avenue and South Kipling Parkway, occupies 29 acres of open space. The proposed library would take up 4 to 5 acres.

Tuesday’s meeting appeared to be close to a 50/50 resident split.

Resident Linda Auburn is a long-time opponent.

“It’s not a ‘win-win,’” she said. “When you lose green space, you lose it, forever.”

Another informational meeting is set for the end of September and a decision on the library could come in December.