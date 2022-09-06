DENVER (KDVR) — Some people have asked why so many Denver Public Schools campuses do not have air conditioning after a bond election passed to fund the units.

Twenty-four schools received funding from a $795 million bond that voters passed in 2020.

The money is being used for a wide range of repairs and renovations at schools including air conditioning. But work won’t start on new cooling systems at nine of them until next year.

“As you can imagine it’s a huge expense to fund air conditioning and with all of the other needs throughout the district. We still have boilers and chillers that are out (among other things). So there are a lot of other funding needs throughout the district,” Executive Director of Facilities Trena Marsal said.

New air conditioning systems have been installed in seven schools. Units are being put in on another eight campuses now.

There are 31 DPS schools, like Godsman, that have plans for AC but no funding.

Campuses affected without air conditioning during heat wave

Several DPS schools have altered their schedules or closed completely during the next couple of days, as the city is expected to have record-breaking high temperatures.

Here’s a list of all schools affected:

Asbury Elementary

Cory Elementary

Cowell Elementary

Park Hill Elementary

Skinner Middle School

Stedman Elementary

University Park Elementary

Ellis Elementary

Bradley Elementary

Sabin World School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Carson Elementary

Denison Montessori – Tuesday in addition to Wednesday and Thursday

Steele Elementary

Bryant Webster Dual Language

McMeen Elementary

Lake Middle School

Polaris Elementary

Traylor Academy

Manual High School

Math and Science Leadership Academy – Rishel

Goldrick Elementary

Doull Elementary

Denver Montessori, only Thursday

Whittier ECE-8

George Washington High School

West Middle School

West High School

The following schools will be closed all day due to the heat:

Godsman Elementary, Tuesday

Barrett Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

Columbine Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

Knapp Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday

Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday of this week before a cooldown to the 60s and 70s by Saturday.