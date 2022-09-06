DENVER (KDVR) — Some people have asked why so many Denver Public Schools campuses do not have air conditioning after a bond election passed to fund the units.
Twenty-four schools received funding from a $795 million bond that voters passed in 2020.
The money is being used for a wide range of repairs and renovations at schools including air conditioning. But work won’t start on new cooling systems at nine of them until next year.
“As you can imagine it’s a huge expense to fund air conditioning and with all of the other needs throughout the district. We still have boilers and chillers that are out (among other things). So there are a lot of other funding needs throughout the district,” Executive Director of Facilities Trena Marsal said.
New air conditioning systems have been installed in seven schools. Units are being put in on another eight campuses now.
There are 31 DPS schools, like Godsman, that have plans for AC but no funding.
Campuses affected without air conditioning during heat wave
Several DPS schools have altered their schedules or closed completely during the next couple of days, as the city is expected to have record-breaking high temperatures.
Here’s a list of all schools affected:
- Asbury Elementary
- Cory Elementary
- Cowell Elementary
- Park Hill Elementary
- Skinner Middle School
- Stedman Elementary
- University Park Elementary
- Ellis Elementary
- Bradley Elementary
- Sabin World School
- Thomas Jefferson High School
- Carson Elementary
- Denison Montessori – Tuesday in addition to Wednesday and Thursday
- Steele Elementary
- Bryant Webster Dual Language
- McMeen Elementary
- Lake Middle School
- Polaris Elementary
- Traylor Academy
- Manual High School
- Math and Science Leadership Academy – Rishel
- Goldrick Elementary
- Doull Elementary
- Denver Montessori, only Thursday
- Whittier ECE-8
- George Washington High School
- West Middle School
- West High School
The following schools will be closed all day due to the heat:
- Godsman Elementary, Tuesday
- Barrett Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
- Columbine Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
- Knapp Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday
Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday of this week before a cooldown to the 60s and 70s by Saturday.