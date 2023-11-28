DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re a frequent light rail rider, you’re familiar with the fabric seat covers and their bright, eye-catching stripes.

Those seat covers will soon be replaced with vinyl covers sporting a blue-gray background and a subtle dot pattern out of RTD’s brand colors. The first rail cars with the new seat covers went into service on Nov. 14, and the conversion is expected to take about three years.

The timeframe is because the agency has committed to completing one car per week until RTD’s whole fleet of about 200 light rail vehicles. RTD unveiled the light rail in 1994 with wool seat coverings, which were seen as plush and inviting.

With new technology, the agency can use new materials to create comfortable, inviting seat covers that are also far easier to clean.

RTD’s old seat covers are seen in this screenshot from an RTD YouTube video.

RTD’s new seat covers are seen in this screenshot from an RTD YouTube video.

RTD said it takes one employee an entire eight-hour shift to shampoo all 48 seats in a train car, while vinyl allows for easy wipe-down cleaning.

According to Phil Eberl, general superintendent of light rail maintenance, the decision to replace the seat covers was made based on customer and employee feedback.

“These are the first seats we bought back in 1994 and we stuck with the fabric and pattern all the way through our purchase of vehicles, up until we have 200 vehicles,” Eberl said in a video from RTD.

Eberl said the fabric seat covers fade quickly, retain stains and have begun to look more worn “than they should.” The conversion is expected to help with RTD customer satisfaction. In a recent customer survey, train cleanliness ranked ninth in importance.

“I think (the seat covers) create a more welcoming transit environment,” Eberl said in the video release. “They’re brightly colored, they’re easy to clean, they’re stain resistant, they’re easy to disinfect — and they’ll retain this color and appearance for many years to come.”

According to RTD, the new pattern was chosen earlier this year by employees and created by an in-house graphic designer who used the dots to symbolize the communities connected by RTD.