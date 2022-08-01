DENVER (KDVR) — Starting Monday, a trip to the airport through the A-Line or a ride on the bus to work won’t cost you a dime through the Regional Transportation District.

It’s part of a new state law limiting ozone emissions during peak times, hoping free fares will get more people to share transit options and reduce emissions. RTD is offering free rides on all trains, buses, Access-a-Rides and FlexRides.

RTD’s Zero Fare for Better Air program was made possible through SB22-180, which creates a grant program that covers up to 80% of the cost to wipe out fares for riders. There will be no fare for riders between August 1 and 31, because of the new program.

According to RTD, households can save nearly $10,000 by taking public transportation and living with one less car. And while Colorado gas stations are starting to creep below $4 per gallon in some pockets of the state, prices remain high compared to the national average.

The district is bracing for an increase in ridership this month, and while it will stick to operating the current service plan, it will be ready to pivot accordingly if ridership surges.

“Providing a full month of zero-fare is a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate the value transit brings to the communities served and encourage the public to see firsthand how we make lives better through connections,” RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said. “It’s widely known that new habits can be formed within weeks. This month will enable anyone unfamiliar with the RTD system to hop onboard, give the service a try and evaluate whether to modify their travel behavior.”

The free fare for public transit in August is just one of many approaches the state is taking to reduce ozone pollutants during the summer.