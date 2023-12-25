DENVER (KDVR) — While many Colorado stores choose to close for most or all of Christmas Day, liquor stores aren’t given much of a choice.

There’s a reason for this: Legally, they can’t sell alcohol on Christmas.

Under Colorado law, stores licensed to sell alcohol are allowed to do so at any time, except between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. and all of Christmas day.

“No malt, vinous, or spirituous liquors shall be sold, served, or distributed in a sealed container on Christmas day,” the law reads.

Another section outlines a ban on selling fermented malt beverages – beer being the most popular type – on Christmas as well.

Places other than liquor stores that sell beer and wine, namely grocery stores, are also banned from selling on Christmas.

This doesn’t apply to bars and restaurants, because the section that outlines when those establishments can and can’t sell alcohol doesn’t have the same stipulation about Christmas.