DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High 420 Festival will take place at Civic Center Park on Wednesday. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend the cannabis celebration.

For this celebration, there is no minimum required age to attend. However, that is expected to change in 2023 when only people over the age of 21 can attend.

Festival organizers said smoking of any kind is strictly prohibited and enforced. Here’s why it is illegal, according to the City and County of Denver:

Marijuana can only be consumed in a private residence, in a licensed marijuana hospitality business, or in a licensed retail marijuana hospitality and sales business by people 21 years of age and older

It is illegal to consume marijuana in a place that is observable by the public or to which the public has access without restriction.

Those places include: indoor spaces such as the common areas of buildings and facilities, hotel rooms, businesses that are not licensed for marijuana consumption, streets and highways, transportation facilities, places of amusement, parks and playgrounds.

If you’re caught, penalties can range from a fine to possible jail or prison sentence, depending on the type of offense. Check out the Colorado Revised Statutes and the Denver Revised Municipal Code to see the specific penalties for various violations.

The Denver Police Department said it will be monitoring the event and will have officers in the area to address any potential safety concerns or unlawful activity.