Why is there smoke near DIA?

DENVER (KDVR) — If you see smoke near Denver International Airport on Monday, do not be alarmed. Officials with Rocky Mountain Arsenal said prescribed burning is planned in the southeast portion of the wildlife refuge on Monday.

The prescribed burn started around 10 a.m. and is scheduled to continue throughout the day.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal said smoke and flames may be visible from 56th Avenue but there is no need to call 911 or report it.

Viewers reached out to FOX31 and said they could see smoke along Pena Boulevard, near DIA.

Houses left ———> Smoke to the right. Thanks to @NWSBoulder for the south winds! pic.twitter.com/gjbl2hMXHx — Rocky Mountain Arsenal NWR (@USFWSRMA_Alert) October 18, 2021