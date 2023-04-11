AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Heads up! If you live near the Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora you might see and hear the Colorado National Guard training at night.

According to the Air National Guard, the 140th Wing will be conducting night flying training at Buckley SFB starting Tuesday.

The flying missions could arrive back at Buckley as late as 10 p.m., so the Air National Guard is sending out a warning. If you live in a community adjacent to the space force base you can anticipate an increase in flight activity as well as an increase in noise level.

Crews will be flying in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

“Conducting night training missions is critical for pilots to maintain the skillsets required for our nation’s defense,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard, commander, 140th Wing. “We, as a wing, understand that the increase in noise at night can be disruptive to our local communities. The continued support for mission readiness is greatly appreciated and we will strive to minimize our noise during this night flying period.”

The Air National Guard said the training will run from April 11-28.