DENVER (KDVR) — Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.

You might notice a little more haze on top of the usual summer afternoon pollution in Denver on Friday. There will be light to moderate amounts of wildfire smoke pushing into parts of Colorado.

The areas that will see the biggest impacts will be the northern mountains and the Front Range, although much thicker smoke will stay north into parts of Wyoming and Idaho.

Along with the smoke, Denver will have high amounts of ground-level ozone. An air quality warning has been issued for the Denver metro and the Front Range through 4 p.m. on Friday.

Days like this will bring impacts to sensitive groups such as people with asthma and respiratory problems. If you fall into these categories. It will be best to keep exercise inside.

