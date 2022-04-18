DENVER (KDVR) — It’s springtime in Colorado which means wind, and lots of it. Why is it always so windy this time of year?

It has to do with the changing season and Colorado’s location. As the state’s temperature begins to warm up, the jet stream just so happens to blow directly over Colorado.

High and low-pressure patterns across North America.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the jet stream is a band of strong wind that blows west to east. This is affected by La Niña, which continues through spring and into summer.

However, this year there has been more wind than usual across the state.

Graph showing windier than normal conditions at DIA in April.

This spring, Colorado is seeing some of the windiest 10-day periods in April since wind records began in 1992.