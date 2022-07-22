CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Cheyenne Frontier Days kicks off this weekend and lasts until July 31. From concerts to a carnival to food vendors, a petting zoo, and the Professional Cowboys Association rodeo, there’s something for everyone.

Cheyenne Frontier Days is known as the “Daddy of ‘Em All”.

But what does the “Daddy of ‘Em All” even mean?

Cheyenne Frontier Days is called the “Daddy of ‘Em All” because it is the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration.

The event has received the PRCA large outdoor rodeo of the year award 16 times, with 11 of those wins coming consecutively.

The PRCA rodeo will be from 1-4 p.m. from July 23-31. Tickets are still available.

This year is the 126th year of Cheyenne Frontier Days.