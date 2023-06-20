DENVER (KDVR) — If you find yourself hopping through an unexpected hopscotch course, it might be because June 21 is Generation Wild Day in Colorado.

Hopscotch courses will be scattered throughout the state on Wednesday in parks, on trails and even on city sidewalks.

June 21 was proclaimed Generation Wild Day by Gov. John Hickenlooper in 2018 to emphasize the Great Outdoors Colorado campaign that strives to “inspire kids and families to get outside more often, letting their imaginations and curiosity run wild.”

Nine Generation Wild coalitions will scatter hopscotch courses across the state for public use on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The movement promotes a trending activity called “awe walks,” which are defined by The New York Times as outdoor rambles that are meant to cultivate a sense of amazement in the walker.

There is not a set standard that constitutes an awe walk, it can be a quick lunch-break walk or a dog walk around the neighborhood. Awe can be inspired by a variety of things like a view of a sunrise or sunset, stars at night, the details in a flower or natural landscapes.

A study published by the American Psychological Association found that awe walks, as a method of cultivating awe, enhance positive emotions that foster social connection and diminish negative emotions.

A representative for Generation Wild told FOX31 in an email that there will be hopscotch courses in the Cole neighborhood of Denver at Russel Square Park, Saint Charles Place Park, the Curtis and Globeville outdoor pools, as well as the Westwood neighborhood at Garfield Lake Park and pool and Westwood Park.

There will be many other hopscotch courses throughout the entire state, but you’ll have to take a walk to find one near you.