Why have the snowfall forecasts for the weekend storm varied so much?

DENVER (KDVR) — A major snowstorm for this weekend is looking more likely each day. Some areas could see one to two feet of snow. Others may see two to five or more feet of snow.

Throughout the week, the models have varied on what the snowfall totals could be.

Each day we take a fresh look at forecast data. What we had in our forecast yesterday is considered, but generally thrown out and we start new. We want the latest data. Weather in the atmosphere continues to move, so old data is normally no longer valid.

There are many different forecasts across the internet and from television stations. Those forecasts are created by several different meteorologists.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says you should always consider who made the forecast. Meteorologists interpret the very same data in different ways based on biases and experience.

The current storm is a good example. We want to be accurate but also convey the risk. We don’t want to forecast two feet in the Foothills and end up with five feet. Two feet in the Foothills is a normal value over the years, but five feet is totally different with power outages and downed trees.

There are differences in the timing (duration), temperatures, speed and track of this incoming storm.

As of Thursday morning, these are the current projections for snow by Sunday night:

The main storm system arrives Saturday-Sunday. The window for heaviest snow is Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Snow tapers-off by Sunday night. It’s possible rain mixes in with the snow near DIA and across the Eastern Plains. It could change to all rain over parts of the Eastern Plains cutting down on total accumulations.

Grand totals of 1-2 feet in Denver and across I-25. 2-6 feet in the Foothills (above 6,000ft).