DENVER (KDVR) — As of Wednesday, the website Gasbuddy.com showed people living near Dinosaur Ridge paying $3.79 a gallon for regular unleaded, but down the road in Morrison, you’ll pay 26 cents more.

FOX31 spoke with a professor of economics from Metropolitan State University Denver about why there’s a gap in gas prices from one area to another.

Part of the reason has to do with people doing more post-pandemic traveling, but Dr. Kishore Kulkarni said a major factor that’s been driving up prices at the pump has been the conflict in Ukraine.

Still, you might recognize gas prices are drastically different in some parts of the metro than in others.

One reason for that is because some drivers are filling up in places much more than in other places — simple supply and demand, according to Kulkarni.

“What has happened after the pandemic is that the economy has opened up quite a bit very fast,” Kulkarni said, “and as more people start filling up, they have the liberty to raise their price a little bit more.”

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Colorado stands at $3.96, according to AAA. That’s lower than the national average of $4.23 a gallon.

Multiple gas stations around the metro are reporting prices at around $3.65.