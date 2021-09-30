Why did the bear cubs cross the road?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An adorable moment was caught on camera in Steamboat Springs earlier this week.

Christina Ardolino was taking pictures from a distance when she noticed bear cubs crossing the road to their mom.

Some of the bears had light brown cinnamon coats, others were darker.

See full gallery of bears here:

  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino
  • Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says bears have entered hyperphagia — the process when bears eat and drink nearly nonstop as they fatten up for hibernation — and are now consuming roughly 20,000 calories a day.

How to bearproof your vehicles and campsites

  • Lock your doors when you’re away from home and at night.
  • Keep the bottom floor windows of your house closed when you’re not at home.
  • Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.
  • When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.
  • Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.
  • When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into your tent.
  • Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories