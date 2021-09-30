Why did the bear cubs cross the road?

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An adorable moment was caught on camera in Steamboat Springs earlier this week.
Christina Ardolino was taking pictures from a distance when she noticed bear cubs crossing the road to their mom.
Some of the bears had light brown cinnamon coats, others were darker.
See full gallery of bears here:
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says bears have entered hyperphagia — the process when bears eat and drink nearly nonstop as they fatten up for hibernation — and are now consuming roughly 20,000 calories a day.
How to bearproof your vehicles and campsites
- Lock your doors when you’re away from home and at night.
- Keep the bottom floor windows of your house closed when you’re not at home.
- Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.
- When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.
- Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.
- When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into your tent.
- Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.