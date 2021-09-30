Why did the bear cubs cross the road?

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An adorable moment was caught on camera in Steamboat Springs earlier this week.

Christina Ardolino was taking pictures from a distance when she noticed bear cubs crossing the road to their mom.

Some of the bears had light brown cinnamon coats, others were darker.

See full gallery of bears here:

Following momma across the road 💚Christina Ardolino

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says bears have entered hyperphagia — the process when bears eat and drink nearly nonstop as they fatten up for hibernation — and are now consuming roughly 20,000 calories a day.

How to bearproof your vehicles and campsites

Lock your doors when you’re away from home and at night.

Keep the bottom floor windows of your house closed when you’re not at home.

Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.

When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.

Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.

When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into your tent.

Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.