DENVER (KDVR) — Goodwill locations across Colorado have permanently closed their fitting rooms due to an increase in theft, substance abuse and vandalism.

On June 15, Goodwill of Colorado announced on its Facebook page that all locations except the Déjà Blue Boutique in Denver’s Cherry Creek North were permanently closing the fitting rooms for the “safety of shoppers and team members.”

Goodwill said the stores have been experiencing a high number of thefts, substance abuse and vandalism inside the dressing rooms, and that the decision to close them was not made lightly.

“In 2021 retail losses due to theft were $94.5 billion according to the National Retail Federation. This is a serious issue for all retailers, there are major brands who are exiting markets completely and closing stores due to theft. For us as a nonprofit, theft and vandalism take the financial toll of impacting our ability to provide programs and services to assist Coloradans in need,” said Goodwill on Facebook.

How will Goodwill honor its return policy

Goodwill said it will continue to honor its return policy and accept items within seven days of the original purchase.

Items must be returned to the original store it was purchased at, have the tags attached and must be accompanied by the original receipt.

All refunds will only be issued on gift cards or store credit.

The stores will not accept returns on as-is merchandise or the following items:

Items purchased as tax-exempt

Furniture

Mattresses

Halloween costumes

Perishable items

Books & other recorded media (tapes, CDs, video games, etc.)

Jewelry

Holiday items (after the holiday)

GreenSheen paint

Goodwill has been operating in Colorado since 1918.