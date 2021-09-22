Why did Falcon High School suspend its football program?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Falcon High School announced in a letter to parents, students, faculty and staff that the FHS football program and all of its related activities have been suspended due to “serious misconduct”.

The school is working with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office as part of the investigation.

The letter read:

“Falcon High School Suspending Football Program Activities

“September 21, 2021

“Dear Falcon High School Families,

“FHS administrators, in collaboration with district leadership and our law enforcement partners at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, are continuing an investigation into reports of serious misconduct associated with the FHS football program. To ensure the safety of our student-athletes as the investigation continues, we are suspending all activities related to the FHS football program until further notice.

“The safety of students, families, and staff is non-negotiable. We are working diligently to analyze multiple reports and review testimony and other evidence, which adds to the complexity of the investigation. We remain committed to investigating all serious claims until we reach an appropriate, supported conclusion.

“Due to personnel and student privacy obligations, we will not disclose specific allegations or findings except with individuals who have a need to know for safety or accountability reasons.

“We thank our law enforcement partners, and we will remain proactive to ensure safe environments await every District 49 student and athlete. Please continue to monitor our regular channels of communication for updates when they are available. We thank you for your trust and understanding.

“Sincerely,

“Dr. Darryl E. Bonds

“Principal, Falcon High School”