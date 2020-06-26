Why Denver’s homeless crisis is more visible this year

DENVER (KDVR) — Tent after tent line the streets of several neighborhoods around downtown Denver as people experiencing homelessness try to navigate life amid a pandemic.

“Across Colorado we have a severe shortage of affordable, safe housing,” said Cathy Alderman with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “The solution to homelessness is housing. It’s always going to be housing.”

Amid controversy of another round of homeless sweeps, Alderman and other advocates have been urging flexibility from the city, and are pressing for long-term solutions instead of moving the problem elsewhere.

“It doesn’t need to be one specific solution for housing, it could be dorm-like settings for housing, it could be short-term — that leads to long-term — housing,” Alderman said.

There are a couple of factors that are leading to the issue being more visible: a hesitation to pack into enclosed shelters during a pandemic, and places like libraries and recreation centers, which are normally places for unhoused people to go, being shut down.

So far, 447 people experiencing homelessness have tested positive for COVID-19 in Denver, and eight have died. The city has the ability to house more than 2,200 people between hotel and shelter beds, and has seen their capacity average to about 73%.

“We don’t think that having people camp outside is the answer, but we are in a crisis right now and so we have to be willing to provide emergency responses as well as long term solutions,” Alderman said.

Watch Alex Rose’s full interview with Cathy Alderman below: