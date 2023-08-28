DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve driven for any amount of time in Denver, you’ve likely become familiar with its many one-way streets. You may have even turned the wrong way down one once or twice.

There are 225 one-way streets in Denver, according to the city’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).

Which areas have the most one-way streets?

A map provided by the city shows most of the one-way streets are downtown and southeast of it.

The further south and west you go, the fewer one-way streets you’ll find, with virtually none south of Interstate 25.

Some of these streets technically aren’t one-way in the traditional sense. For example, the city counts boulevards, or streets separated by a barrier in the middle, as two separate one-way streets. Speer Boulevard is a good example of this.

One-way streets in Denver (Credit: Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure).

Even many traditional one-way streets come in pairs as well, including Lincoln Street and Broadway, as well as 13th and 14th avenues.

Why one-way streets?

One reason for the one-way streets is that they’ve always been that way.

According to DOTI, a lot of one-way streets were put in to help people get to and from a certain place, like downtown. Think streets like Broadway and Lincoln Street.

Some were created to be one-way to simply enable travel in a certain direction.

However, you may have noticed that there are certain stretches of streets, particularly downtown, that have converted into two-way streets in the last decade or so.

This has been done to change the use and character of the street, according to DOTI.

There are several reasons for this from giving it a more neighborhood feel, making the streets more pedestrian friendly and slowing vehicles down.

The department told FOX31 that it is continuing to identify roads that may need to be converted to help people in the future.