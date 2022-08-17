DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado offers a vast mountain views, endless outdoor activities, and is one of the sunniest states in the country. A new study out from WalletHub shows that our state ranks as the 20th best state to live in,

When it comes to living in Colorado, here is where our state ranks according to some of the key factors from WalletHub:

Affordability: 28th

28th Economy: 18th

18th Education and health: 10th

10th Quality of life: 12th

12th Safety: 43rd

WalletHub came up with the ranking based on what they said were key factors that ranged from housing costs to income growth to education and quality of hospitals.

Colorado ranks in the top five for highest income growth:

California Oregon Washington Rhode Island Colorado

When it comes to the best state to live in based on the key factors, Massachusetts ranks number one. The worst state, according to the factors, is Mississippi.

While these are some of the reason people might move to Colorado, there are a laundry list of reasons why others have chosen to leave the state.