Why Coloradans can expect to see more bugs inside early this fall

DENVER (KDVR) — A hot summer combined with an early blast of fall weather could lead to more insects making their way into homes, according to a Denver entomologist.

Dr. Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at Denver Museum of Nature and Science says insects typically move into homes during the fall season as they look for warmer spaces.

“The pattern this year is that more people are home so they’re seeing more of what is going on at home. They’re seeing the bugs,” said Krell.

Krell says a streak of above-average temperatures combined with a quick cold snap may also push more insects indoors earlier than usual.

“It is pretty early. Normally I would think about October for the bugs to start coming in,” said Krell.

A 2016 study from PeerJ shows roughly 32 to 216 different insect species are living inside the average home. Krell says the good news is, most of those insects are not harmful.

“These insects that are coming in in the fall are not really dangerous. Mosquitos are probably the most dangerous we have,” said Krell.

He recommends calling a pest control expert only if the insects are causing issues or potentially spreading disease, such as an ant infestation or an excessive amount of flies.

Krell also recommends checking seals around windows and doors ahead of the fall season to prevent insects from making their way inside.