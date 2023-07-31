DENVER (KDVR) — It’s not just Chick-fil-A: Car dealerships are also closed on Sundays. Unlike selling chicken nuggets, it’s actually a crime to sell a car in Colorado on Sundays.

“Sunday Laws,” also known as “Blue Laws,” are hardly new. Taking off Sundays was a religious practice upheld over 100 years ago. While this was the original reason for car dealers in Colorado to be closed on Sundays, that’s not the current reason, according to Matthew Groves, CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

The decision to stay closed on Sundays has more to do with convenience for both the buyers and sellers than it does with religion. It’s more cost-effective for the dealers to stay closed on Sundays, which in turn makes the cars more affordable for the buyers, Groves said.

While it may seem like car dealerships are closed on one of the only days you have off, customers actually prefer to look at cars without a seller around. While the dealerships are closed, customers are still able to go onto the lot and look at cars, Groves said.

“If you need a car, you need a car. So you’ll either go get it the next Saturday or the Monday after Sunday,” Groves said.

To keep the competition fair, the punishment for selling, exchanging or even offering a car on Sundays is a misdemeanor and is fined up to $1,000 or six months in jail. The dealership could also potentially have its car dealer’s license revoked, according to Colorado revised statute § 44-20-303.

The law’s not going to be revoked anytime soon. It’s reviewed every 10 years, and it was last voted on in 2017, said Groves.

“We always advocate for retaining our Sunday closure, especially in this time where the prices of automobiles are just kind of going bonkers. We are trying to keep prices as low as possible,” Groves said. “So, from the dealer’s perspective, we want to keep our customers happy, which means retaining low prices and we want to keep our employees satisfied so that they don’t leave the industry. So that requires being able to give them a day off.”